Hunt for the first gold medal at the World Championships

More green meadow than white slope! The snow conditions at the Paraski World Championships in Maribor (Slo) are not creating World Championship fever. After the cancellation of the downhill, super-G and super-combi, the first race is finally due to take place today with the women's giant slalom. However, the finish in the village at 300 meters above sea level has already been canceled - the course will only be set in the upper part of the slope. What's more, the forecast rain is once again causing concern.