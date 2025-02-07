"Would be a cage"
Most important ÖVP wing warns against Kickl’s “fortress”
While the party leaders from the FPÖ and ÖVP have actually managed to get together again for talks about a possible coalition, criticism of a prestige project is now coming from an unexpected corner. The Wirtschaftsbund - probably the most important sub-organization of the ÖVP - is now warning against "Fortress Austria".
The FPÖ is using its prestigious "Fortress Austria" project to promote a stricter isolationist policy - but the ÖVP's business association sees this as a threat to the domestic economy, as was revealed in a press release on Friday.
Powerful sub-organization with great concern for the economy
Wirtschaftsbund Secretary General Kurt Egger warns: "Those who build walls also block out opportunities and growth." Austria's exports slumped by 14.7% in November, with trade with Germany suffering in particular. Egger is therefore calling for stable international relations and a reduction in non-wage labor costs in order to secure the competitiveness of the location.
Wirtschaftsbund President negotiates with
The criticism is astonishing in that Harald Mahrer, the President of the Austrian Economic Association, is in charge of negotiating a possible government for the ÖVP. The fact that a reminder is now being sent out on the very day the talks resume is unlikely to improve the climate among the negotiators.
After days of crisis and even a breakdown of the negotiations, the blue-black representatives sat together again at the table on Friday - however, they have agreed not to disclose the content of the talks.
ÖVP likely to give up key portfolio after all
However, one piquant detail did find its way into the public domain. In the bitter debate about possible posts, the ÖVP is likely to move towards the FPÖ and no longer insist on the Finance Minister. Kickl had only confirmed on Wednesday that he would claim the key ministries of Finance and Interior for the Blue Party.
Van der Bellen: "We will see"
Meanwhile, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen commented on the current situation for the first time. On the fringes of the inauguration of Burgenland's Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), he explained that talks are continuing: "I'll get a report. We will see."
When asked whether he was confident that the coalition would come about, he simply said "mh".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
