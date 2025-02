BVB, Leverkusen and Ilzer in action from 3.30 p.m.

Dortmund were as hapless as they were flawed under their new head coach. BVB defender Waldemar Anton first made a terrible mistake with a bad pass, which VfB striker Deniz Undav was unable to convert (37'). In the second half, Anton finally gave the visitors the lead with an unfortunate own goal (50'). Julian Chabot increased the lead for VfB (61). Julian Brandt's goal (81') for Borussia, for whom Marcel Sabitzer played through, came too late. Julian Ryerson was sent off with a yellow card in the closing stages. Stuttgart are fourth, while Dortmund are stuck in eleventh place.