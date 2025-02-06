Crisis with blue and black
Van der Bellen surprisingly cancels for the World Ski Championships
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen was actually expected to take part in the competitions of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach. However, he has now surprisingly had to cancel. The reason for this is likely to be the hardened fronts in the government negotiations.
Van der Bellen had planned to attend the women's downhill race in person on Saturday. However, as the presidential chancellery has now confirmed, the event has been canceled without further ado. No further reasons were given for the change to the schedule, but apparently the crisis in the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP is to blame.
FPÖ and ÖVP try again
The situation in the talks had escalated so much in recent days that they even had to be interrupted. It was only on Thursday that FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker announced their intention to return to the negotiating table. According to information from the "Krone" newspaper, this is set to happen on Friday
However, the mood remains tense. In addition to various major issues, for which the two parties still do not seem to have reached an agreement, the main stumbling block at the moment is the possible appointments. The FPÖ is known to be insisting on key ministries, such as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior.
Hiccups over the distribution of ministries
Once again there were coordination problems: While the ÖVP claimed to have sent the FPÖ a counter-proposal on the disputed distribution of ministries, the FPÖ denied this. According to their own statements, they are still waiting for an answer to Kickl's submitted list.
Kickl held a meeting in the Hofburg on Thursday, but left without making a statement. The presidential chancellery confirmed the talks with both party leaders, but agreed to keep the contents confidential.
The FPÖ hopes that it will now be clear how to proceed. After all, it is currently not known what the ÖVP has in mind and what ÖVP leader Stocker discussed with the President on Wednesday, according to blue negotiating circles on Thursday afternoon.
