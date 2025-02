300 police officers are on duty every day at the World Ski Championships

The officers didn't have too much to do for the time being. "It's peaceful, there are lots of schoolchildren and older people there," said Doleschal with satisfaction. Almost 300 police officers are on duty in Saalbach-Hinterglemm every day. "It's also a lot about information, we are literally in demand as a friend and helper," says Doleschal. Want an example? "During my last night shift, someone wanted to know where they could get something to eat."