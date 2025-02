When is nudity erotic?

At the Grammy Awards, Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wore a hint of nothing. In fact, she was naked on the red carpet and the fig leaf of a dress she wore to avoid being kicked out of the event was as transparent as a freshly cleaned window pane. In other words, you could see everything about the woman as God had created her and as long as the internet didn't cover up what was only covered up in name in real life for reasons of censorship. The provocation was successful and reached the farthest corners of the world, and yet the question remains: was this performance erotic?