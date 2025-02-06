Ten years in prison
Hostage-taker “only wanted an apartment in prison”
Terrible existential fears had driven the 37-year-old defendant to take a supervisor hostage at the AMS branch in Gmunden on September 19 last year. Because he also had knives with him, he was finally sentenced to ten years and committed to a forensic therapy center.
On Thursday, a 37-year-old man had to answer for taking hostages at the AMS Gmunden in the regional court of Wels. His motive: the previously blameless, unemployed and indebted man was looking for a "forever home" in prison, said the public prosecutor. Based on a corresponding psychiatric report, she will apply for a sentence as well as placement in a forensic therapy center.
Employee threatened, hostage taken
When the man entered the AMS building on September 19, 2024, he had three large kitchen knives and four handcuffs in his backpack, according to the indictment. He allegedly threatened an employee at an information stand and then took a supervisor hostage. He also allegedly threatened another AMS employee. He then demanded that everyone else on the same floor leave the building, called the police himself, demanded to see the negotiating team and was arrested shortly afterwards.
"Apartment wanted forever"
The public prosecutor began by describing the defendant's less than successful career. In June, his unemployment benefit had been suspended because his behavior had repeatedly contributed to the fact that job offers did not materialize. The rent arrears and debts had increased, he was threatened with eviction and the man had started to research how he could get an "apartment forever", the prosecutor quoted the defendant's responsibility.
Research into criminal offenses
He had researched "what crime I have to commit so that I can go to prison for as long as possible and not have to hurt anyone". He came up with the idea of taking hostages. The public prosecutor's office has charged him with extortionate kidnapping and coercion. He faces a prison sentence of ten to 20 years for this. An expert opinion attests to the man's sanity, but also his dangerousness due to a personality disorder. The public prosecutor's office therefore wants a sentence and committal.
"Fear of losing his livelihood"
Her client regrets the crime and has since realized that he made a mistake, said the defence lawyer. He had apologized to the AMS in a letter and would make a full confession. His motive: "He was afraid of losing his livelihood." The 37-year-old himself said that he would have been prepared to be shot by the police at the time.
Confessed, but did not agree
In his interrogation, he was remorseful: "It's pretty serious what I did there." He was aware of this today, "I should have solved it differently". He was also aware that injuries could also be psychological, he said with regard to the hostage. However, he does not agree with the psychiatric expert's diagnosis of a personality disorder.
Quick verdict
The sentence was handed down earlier than expected in the afternoon: ten years in prison and admission to a forensic therapy center, formerly known as an institution for mentally disturbed criminals. The guilty verdict is already final.
