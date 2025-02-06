Research into criminal offenses

He had researched "what crime I have to commit so that I can go to prison for as long as possible and not have to hurt anyone". He came up with the idea of taking hostages. The public prosecutor's office has charged him with extortionate kidnapping and coercion. He faces a prison sentence of ten to 20 years for this. An expert opinion attests to the man's sanity, but also his dangerousness due to a personality disorder. The public prosecutor's office therefore wants a sentence and committal.