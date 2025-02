With “Pulverpaul” for a snow tasting in the Xeis!

But who or what is "Pulverpaul"? The artificial intelligence ChatGPT answers the question with: "A legendary figure and a kind of fictitious, snow-loving ambassador of the Gesäuse! Always on the lookout for the best powder and ready to enjoy nature to the full." Very good, but the Upper Styrian Paul Sodamin is certainly not fictitious, but he is very enthusiastic about snow: "I go crazy when I find powder snow!" exclaims the mountain guide, who is better known to many as Pulverpaul. Why? "Because I always find powder snow on my ski tours!"