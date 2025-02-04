Trade war escalates
Trump vs. Xi – now it’s really getting tough!
Now it's getting serious in the global economic ring! US President Donald Trump and China's head of state Xi Jinping are fighting a tough duel over tariffs, countermeasures and retaliation. The fronts are hardening, the exchange of blows is escalating - and this is probably just the beginning.
At the weekend, Trump dropped the bombshell: a ten percent tariff hammer on all goods from China! The reaction from Beijing followed immediately. Xi Jinping countered with hefty import tariffs on US goods, especially on fossil fuels. It all kicks off next Monday - when the new Chinese regulation comes into force.
Now it's going to get really expensive!
No half measures: Immediately after the US tariffs came into force, the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing announced further measures on Tuesday. Coal and liquid gas from the USA? Now subject to an extra 15 percent tariff! Crude oil and certain industrial products from America? Ten percent on top!
But that's by no means all. Trump had already waved tariffs against Mexico and Canada, but immediately suspended them again for a month after the two countries made initial concessions on more border protection. But he remains tough on his biggest Asian rival. Although there could soon be a crisis phone call between him and Xi Jinping, Trump wants to push through his tough policy towards China for the time being.
What is behind this?
Franz Rößler, the Austrian economic delegate in Beijing, explains: "During the election campaign, Trump even announced 60 percent tariffs on China." These ten percent are almost harmless in comparison. But China is not willing to put up with this itself.
Rößler warns: "Beijing is building up negotiating power." One possible move: China could curb the export of rare earths - which are essential for US high-tech products. At the same time, the USA is blocking the export of high-performance chips to China. A mutual economic war with an uncertain outcome!
Will China back down?
Trump wants the Asians to import more from the USA. But this is not so easy: Chinese products are now often of better quality and higher value than American products. Beijing could at least accommodate Trump by importing additional soy from the USA.
So far, Xi Jinping has treated America very gently and has not taken any countermeasures, even when the USA imposed 100% tariffs on electric cars. However, the Chinese have responded to the EU tariffs on e-cars with counter-tariffs on meat and milk.
What does this mean for Austria?
Alarm bells are ringing here too. A survey by the Boston Consulting Group shows that Austrian companies fear the consequences of the trade war.
A quarter of top managers already see margins and profits at risk. A third have even drawn up contingency plans. And it could get even worse: Trump is also threatening to impose tariffs on EU products.
It remains exciting: how far will Trump and Xi take the game? And who will give in first? One thing is clear: There are no winners in this trade war - only lots of losers!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.