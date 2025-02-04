Successor confirmed
Casting show end: Heidi Klum is calling it a day!
Heidi Klum sat behind the jury panel of "America's Got Talent" for eleven seasons. But now the 51-year-old is calling it a day. She will no longer be part of the new episodes.
The broadcaster NBC has just announced the cast for the 20th season, which will start at the end of May. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and actress Sofía Vergara as well as host Terry Crews will be back.
Mel B is coming instead of Heidi
But one will be missing: Heidi Klum! Instead of the model beauty, ex-Spice Girl Mel B will once again be looking for the US super talent. She already sat on the jury from 2013 to 2018 - at Klum's side back then. After the 13th season, they both left "AGT", but Heidi returned to the jury panel for the 15th season.
Klum's departure from the US equivalent of the German show "Das Supertalent" may come as a surprise to many. But Klum has long since landed another big job.
Klum returns to "Project Runway"
In January, it was announced that she would be returning as host of the show "Project Runway". It is not known when the 21st season will start. However, the broadcaster Freeform has announced that it will be this year.
In 2018, Klum stepped down as host of "Project Runway" after 16 seasons and left the show together with fashion consultant Tim Gunn. The duo then set their sights on the show "Making the Cut", which ran until 2022. The show allowed up-and-coming designers to show their creations. After Klum and Gunn quit, top model Karlie Kloss and designer Christian Siriano took over "Project Runway".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
