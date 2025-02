Media: Salzburg’s Gourna-Douath spotted in Rome

As is so often the case, the last transfer day has a lot to offer. There is still a lot going on at Austrian Bundesliga club Salzburg. While the Bulls are still allowed to sign players up to and including Thursday, the situation is different in the top European leagues. Top Italian club AS Roma, for example, had to finalize the last transfers on Monday. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and the Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Salzburg midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath is among them. According to media reports, the deal is said to be based on a loan with an option to buy.