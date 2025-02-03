Vorteilswelt
Ran into police arms

Truck parked in tunnel: Driver (51) tracked down

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 16:46

Early on Monday morning, he simply parked his broken-down truck in the Gleinalm Tunnel and took off. In the morning, his curiosity got the better of him: a 51-year-old Serbian professional driver is now facing a whole flood of charges.

0 Kommentare

At around 4.40 a.m., the driver noticed smoke on his articulated truck and parked it in the middle of the tunnel heading south. He then got into a colleague's truck and left the defective heavy goods vehicle to its fate.

Complex recovery in early morning traffic
The fire was quickly extinguished by the alerted fire departments, but the truck and its load had to be towed out of the tunnel - which proved to be a challenge due to its desolate condition. The Gleinalm Tunnel had to be closed until shortly after 7 am.

Dozens of fire department vehicles in front of the tunnel portal (Bild: FF St. Stefan ob Leoben)
Dozens of fire department vehicles in front of the tunnel portal
(Bild: FF St. Stefan ob Leoben)
(Bild: FF St. Stefan ob Leoben)
(Bild: FF St. Stefan ob Leoben)
(Bild: FF St. Stefan ob Leoben)
(Bild: FF St. Stefan ob Leoben)

Driver came to towing company himself
The vehicle was taken to the premises of a Graz towing company and inspected by officers from the Gleinalm highway police. And suddenly the fleeing driver was standing in front of the investigators: he, a 51-year-old Serbian citizen, apparently wanted to see what had happened to his truck. He had not expected a police presence.

According to his statement, his articulated lorry had suffered engine damage on the way from Munich to Serbia, whereupon he had informed Asfinag himself. He then got into his colleague's vehicle and left the scene.

Tire damage, inadequate securing, defective drop sides
The list of defects found by the highway police, some of them serious, is long: tire damage, massive deficiencies in the securing of the load of two wheel excavators, defective drop sides that were only secured with cable ties. The investigators see the condition of the truck as a possible reason for the driver's escape.

Heavy fine and charges against the company
No criminal offenses could be charged, but the 51-year-old will be reported for numerous traffic-related defects. The police collected an insurance payment of 4000 euros on the spot, and the same amount is likely to be due for towing. The company concerned in Munich is also being reported, as the desolate truck should not have been loaded at all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
