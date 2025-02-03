To borrow
S-Bike instead of S-Link: 600 bikes for the city of Salzburg
As is well known, the S-Link regional light rail system came to nothing, but now the city of Salzburg wants to create an alternative public transport service with the S-Bike bike rental system. When it launches in spring 2026, 600 electric bikes will be available at 63 stations throughout the city. The first 30 minutes are free for network card holders.
The idea is to get off the train or bus and hop on the saddle. The plans for this have been in place since 2013 and are now finally being implemented: S-Bike is being introduced as a station-based system, with the option of renting and returning bikes at fixed stations.
In the long term, the network will be expanded to 100 stations
In the first phase, 600 bikes will be available at 63 stations throughout the city. In the long term, the network is to be expanded to up to 100 locations, with the option of including surrounding communities.
The e-bikes can be conveniently booked using a smartphone app or a customer card with RFID technology. Users with a valid climate ticket or annual membership can ride for free for the first 30 minutes.
Cost: 1.66 million euros for the year 2025
The project is being implemented in cooperation between the city of Salzburg, the state of Salzburg and Salzburger Verkehrsverbund GmbH. The city and state will each share 50 percent of the costs. According to current cost estimates, the total budget for 2025 is expected to be 1.66 million euros - of which the city will cover 830,000 euros.
For 2026, the city's share will increase to around 1.2 million euros due to the planned expansion, and to around 1.1 million euros for subsequent years. S-Bike is to be approved by the municipal council next Wednesday.
