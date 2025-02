Trump turmoil in Canada! Fans boo US anthem

Shouts of booing could be heard in Toronto, for example, during the Raptors' basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers (115:108). The Raptors, with Jakob Pöltl from Vienna, are the only Canadian team in the NBA. Seven Canadian ice hockey teams play in the NHL. The US anthem was booed in Vancouver, for example, during the Canucks' game against the Detroit Red Wings with Carinthian Marco Kasper (2:3). Booing could already be heard in Ottawa and Calgary on Saturday evening.