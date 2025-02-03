Oscar favorite on the brink because of scandalous tweets

In her first interview after the scandal broke out, she also told "CNN en Espanol": "The first thing I want to do, without a doubt, is apologize to all the people who may have felt offended by the way I expressed myself (...) I have been accused of being racist, and I am not." She uses "a lot of irony, sarcasm, sometimes exaggeration", she also said about a trivialization of Adolf Hitler. Some tweets had also been "invented by some media". She emphasized that she did not want to give up her Oscar nomination.