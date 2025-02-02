A separate surcharge is to be introduced for the “Mona Lisa”

20,000 visitors a day

Around 20,000 visitors marvel at the famous painting every day. The influx hinders the viewing of the exhibits near the "Mona Lisa". The new entrance on the east façade of the Louvre is due to be inaugurated in 2031. To finance the project, the entrance fee for non-EU foreigners should be raised, explained Macron. Patrons are also to be courted as sponsors.