"Special ticket"

A separate surcharge is to be introduced for the “Mona Lisa”

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 19:01

The Louvre, the largest and probably most visited museum in the world because of the "Mona Lisa", has recently been criticized for construction defects and overcrowding. Now its director is causing another outcry: a surcharge is to be introduced for the famous "Mona Lisa".

Anyone who wants to see the Renaissance painting by Leonardo da Vinci will have to purchase a special ticket in addition to the ticket for the other exhibitions, explained director Laurence Des Cars on France Inter on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced "colossal" renovation work on Tuesday. Among other things, a new monumental entrance and a separate exhibition space for the "Mona Lisa" are to be built, which will also be accessible independently of the rest of the museum.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave a speech in front of the "Mona Lisa" at the end of January. (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Bertrand GUAY)
French President Emmanuel Macron gave a speech in front of the "Mona Lisa" at the end of January.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Bertrand GUAY)

20,000 visitors a day
Around 20,000 visitors marvel at the famous painting every day. The influx hinders the viewing of the exhibits near the "Mona Lisa". The new entrance on the east façade of the Louvre is due to be inaugurated in 2031. To finance the project, the entrance fee for non-EU foreigners should be raised, explained Macron. Patrons are also to be courted as sponsors.

The Elysée put the cost of the planned work at 700 to 800 million euros over a period of ten years. In the long term, up to twelve million Louvre visitors a year are expected, compared to nine million today.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

