After Jürgen's arrival
Knife alarm: police operation in the jungle hotel!
Shock for Jürgen Hingsen: After he was voted out of the jungle camp, there was a police operation at the luxury jungle hotel "Imperial".
Jürgen Hingsen was the first celebrity to have to leave the jungle camp on Friday. But the joy of being reunited with his partner Francesca did not last long. Because there was a police operation at the luxury hotel where the jungle celebrities were staying!
Staff threatened with a knife
As the newspaper "Bild" reported, there was a woman in the "Imperial" who had previously stayed in accommodation opposite. There she had threatened a hotel employee - with a knife!
After the incident, they checked into the jungle hotel. A short time later, the police arrived there to search for the woman. She had initially barricaded herself in the hotel room, but eventually came into the foyer for questioning. She is said to have asked the police officers if she could be taken to hospital.
The woman finally had to collect her luggage and leave the hotel immediately.
Shock for jungle stars
Some of the jungle stars' companions, who were in the hotel at the time of the incident, witnessed the scenes at first hand. Luckily for them, they were in no danger at any time, according to the German newspaper.
The "Imperial" hotel is as much a part of the jungle camp as cockroaches, disgusting tests etc. Since the first season of "Ich bn ein Star - Holt mich hier raus", the jungle campers have been accommodated in the luxury hotel on Australia's Gold Coast, which until a few years ago was still called the "Palazzo Versace".
