Model Y beaten
This is by far Europe’s best-selling car!
For years, the VW Golf was at the top. Later came the Renault Clio. In 2023, it was Tesla's Model Y. But last year, a simple small car dominated the European sales charts: the Dacia Sandero!
Not an electric car, not even an electrified one, not God knows how modern, but in some ways a car as it used to be. With real buttons and dials, not even a touchscreen as standard. The Dacia Sandero offers what you really need, but nothing more.
Simply built, without frills - but affordable even without a big bank account: the basic Sandero is priced from 12,490 euros in Austria. According to the JATO Dynamics portal, a total of 268,101 of them were registered across Europe last year.
The previous year's leader, the Tesla Model Y, fell from 251,604 to 209,214 registrations, putting it in fourth place.
The gap between the Dacia Sandero and second place is immense at more than 50,000 units: 216,317 units of the Renault Clio were registered. The VW Golf came a very close third with 215,715 units. With 202,840 units, a second VW, the T-Roc, made it into the top ten in fifth place.
Dacia is also represented for a second time: The small compact SUV Dacia Duster narrowly displaces the Toyota Yaris in tenth place.
Here is an overview of the top ten:
- Dacia Sandero: 268,101
- Renault Clio: 216,317
- VW Golf: 215,715
- Tesla Model Y: 209,214
- VW T-Roc: 202,840
- Peugeot 208: 199,909
- Toyota Yaris Cross: 194,006
- Skoda Octavia: 180,607
- Dacia Duster: 175,213
- Toyota Yaris: 174,042
Most models are SUVs
There are just four SUVs in the top 10 - the overall share of this vehicle category is higher: there are 26 SUVs in the top 50, reports Jato. Their market share is 54 percent. 6.92 million SUVs took to the roads.
The most powerful car from a Chinese brand was the MG ZS in 34th place (97,901 units).
The two best-selling electric cars were the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 (112,789 registrations), followed by the Volvo EX30 with 78,032 new registrations and the Skoda Enyaq and VW ID4.
The total number of cars registered in 2024 amounted to 12.9 million, of which 1.98 million were electric cars.
