"Krone" commentary
Compulsory exercise against blue
While the ORF panic orchestra rises to a crescendo on Vienna's Küniglberg due to the threatened 100 million cuts and the noble feathers in a salmon-pink gazette and a Viennese city newspaper beat to the beat, the dancing stars of the art and culture scene, one after the other, are performing their "duty". The "freestyle" is then apparently to follow.
Hundreds of "art and culture professionals" demand in a resolution "Kickl must go!" They don't tell us where he should go - to Guantanamo or just to the Carinthian Bear Valley, to Paraguay or just to internal emigration.
Writers go with the "woke" zeitgeist
And, of course, the country's great literary figures are not to be left out: Christoph Ransmayr writes in the FAZ that with the Freedom Party, "barbaric hordes" are standing in front of the Chancellery. At their head is Herbert Kickl, a "dwarf Bumsti", a "little man struck with inferiority complexes". And Robert Menasse explains in the "Presse" that the Freedom Party and its voters are nothing more than fascists disguised as patriots. And finally, Michael Köhlmeier believes that an FPÖ-led federal government would be the "political disaster" par excellence.
ON THE ONE HAND, of course, artists and especially writers also have the right to their own opinion and freedom of expression.
ON THE OTHER hand, one could already recognize a high degree of conformism with the late-left "woke" zeitgeist in all these protest actions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
