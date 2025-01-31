Presented on Friday
What the new Styrian auxiliary bishop is planning now
Surprising decision in the Vatican: Johannes Freitag from Upper Styria becomes the "right hand" of Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl. Politically, he opposes the extreme left and right.
It is a surprising decision by the Pope: he has appointed Johannes Freitag, a priest from Upper Styria, as the new Styrian auxiliary bishop. On a day with particular personal symbolism: the day of the week corresponds to the 52-year-old's surname, and 31 January is also the day of St. John Bosco, his namesake.
However, it almost didn't work out for the Spielberg native, who was ordained a priest in 2000: "When I received a cell phone message from the Austrian nuncio, I first thought it was a joke from my friends," Freitag revealed at his inaugural press conference.
"Crying, laughter, hope, uncertainty"
His flippant answer was only met with a question mark from the nuncio. It was only when the papal ambassador asked the next day whether he would accept the invitation to the meeting in Vienna that it dawned on the theologian: "My life was turned upside down from one minute to the next!" The former head of the pastoral area "An der Eisenstraße" took an hour to think about it before accepting: "Crying, laughing, hope and uncertainty, everything was there at that moment."
Support during this turbulent time came from Diocesan Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl, who took the priest by the hand in a "fatherly and fraternal" manner: "I think he is extremely suitable for this office!" Johannes Freitag had already proven himself during his time as military chaplain (from 2021), praised Krautwaschl.
And what are the plans of the new man, who will be ordained in Graz Cathedral on 1 May? Well, the Upper Styrian wants to focus primarily on strengthening the synodal orientation of the Graz-Seckau diocese, supporting Styrian priests in their daily work and getting in touch with as many people as possible. Politically, he opposes the extreme left and right: "It becomes dangerous when the center is lost."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.