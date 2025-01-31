Vorteilswelt
Financial disaster

Home victims: “Only moved in on Sunday”

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 19:00

Around 100 residents of the Vienna-Tivoli residence are now losing their homes. Many feel they have been misled by the operator. 

0 Kommentare

For many, it was probably supposed to be the last address of a fulfilled life - the feudal Kursana retirement home behind Schönbrunn Palace in Meidling. But instead of the joy of a shared retirement, the 100 residents are now in a state of emergency. As reported, they were informed of the closure of the facility in the middle of the week. The pensioners have until the end of April to vacate their apartments.

Zitat Icon

We only moved in on Sunday and had custom-made furniture made. The costs were enormous.

Noch-Bewohner Gerhard H.

Anger and incomprehension
After the initial shock, anger and incomprehension are now spreading more and more often. "We only signed the contract in mid-December. My wife and I moved in last Sunday. The carpenter has been installing the custom-made furniture since mid-January. There wasn't a word of warning. Should we even unpack now?" says 91-year-old Gerhard H., sitting among the moving boxes. He and his 81-year-old wife have invested around 50,000 euros in the renovation of their retirement home. Now they don't know what to do next. H.: "Another move like this is beyond our financial means."

Mr. and Mrs. H. don't know whether unpacking is still worth it. (Bild: Roland V.)
Mr. and Mrs. H. don't know whether unpacking is still worth it.
(Bild: Roland V.)

"Don't know where to go now"
The couple are not alone. Johanna and Jürgen S. had planned everything. A new home, barrier-free and comfortable, in a residence that was advertised as "top class in assisted living". They invested - not only money, but also hope. Antique furniture, air conditioning, a life in the countryside. But now they are sitting at their dining table, not knowing where to go. Jürgen S.: "Selling the house and starting a new life here was hard enough. And now this? We don't know where to go now."

"Why weren't we informed?"
Both couples feel left alone by Kursana and - to put it mildly - "badly informed". They ask themselves: "Who will pay for the damage? Why weren't we told beforehand?"
The "Krone" asked Kursana. They say: "We informed those affected immediately after the decision was made. We comply with all legal deadlines. We very much regret the situation for those affected and will do our utmost to support all those involved in this personally difficult situation in the best possible way."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
