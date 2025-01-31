Home victims: “Only moved in on Sunday”

Anger and incomprehension

After the initial shock, anger and incomprehension are now spreading more and more often. "We only signed the contract in mid-December. My wife and I moved in last Sunday. The carpenter has been installing the custom-made furniture since mid-January. There wasn't a word of warning. Should we even unpack now?" says 91-year-old Gerhard H., sitting among the moving boxes. He and his 81-year-old wife have invested around 50,000 euros in the renovation of their retirement home. Now they don't know what to do next. H.: "Another move like this is beyond our financial means."