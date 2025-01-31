Financial disaster
Home victims: “Only moved in on Sunday”
Around 100 residents of the Vienna-Tivoli residence are now losing their homes. Many feel they have been misled by the operator.
For many, it was probably supposed to be the last address of a fulfilled life - the feudal Kursana retirement home behind Schönbrunn Palace in Meidling. But instead of the joy of a shared retirement, the 100 residents are now in a state of emergency. As reported, they were informed of the closure of the facility in the middle of the week. The pensioners have until the end of April to vacate their apartments.
We only moved in on Sunday and had custom-made furniture made. The costs were enormous.
Noch-Bewohner Gerhard H.
Anger and incomprehension
After the initial shock, anger and incomprehension are now spreading more and more often. "We only signed the contract in mid-December. My wife and I moved in last Sunday. The carpenter has been installing the custom-made furniture since mid-January. There wasn't a word of warning. Should we even unpack now?" says 91-year-old Gerhard H., sitting among the moving boxes. He and his 81-year-old wife have invested around 50,000 euros in the renovation of their retirement home. Now they don't know what to do next. H.: "Another move like this is beyond our financial means."
"Don't know where to go now"
The couple are not alone. Johanna and Jürgen S. had planned everything. A new home, barrier-free and comfortable, in a residence that was advertised as "top class in assisted living". They invested - not only money, but also hope. Antique furniture, air conditioning, a life in the countryside. But now they are sitting at their dining table, not knowing where to go. Jürgen S.: "Selling the house and starting a new life here was hard enough. And now this? We don't know where to go now."
"Why weren't we informed?"
Both couples feel left alone by Kursana and - to put it mildly - "badly informed". They ask themselves: "Who will pay for the damage? Why weren't we told beforehand?"
The "Krone" asked Kursana. They say: "We informed those affected immediately after the decision was made. We comply with all legal deadlines. We very much regret the situation for those affected and will do our utmost to support all those involved in this personally difficult situation in the best possible way."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.