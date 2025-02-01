Rwanda: Dark memories of a genocide

In the photo gallery in the town hall, people who experienced this dark time as children have their say and have put their often fragmentary memories on paper. But also mothers who had to come to terms with the loss of their children and write touching letters to them. There are also some pictures of the child transports organized by the NGO Terre des Hommes, which enabled around 1000 children to survive. All these individual fates also bring the experience closer to us, who at best have only followed the reports about this genocide in the media.