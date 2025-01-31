Vorteilswelt
"A matter for the ESC 2025 boss"

YOU decide Germany’s ESC hopeful!

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 12:00

While countertenor JJ in Austria has already decided who will go to Basel for the 2025 Song Contest, the search is only just beginning in Germany. The jury for the German ESC preliminary round "Chefsache ESC 2025 - Wer singt für Deutschland?" has now been announced.

0 Kommentare

Stefan Raab has brought two celebrity judges to his side. Singer and actress Yvonne Catterfeld and TV presenter Elton.

Together they are looking for THE voice to represent Germany at the ESC 2025 in Basel! And the best thing is that they will have celebrity support - changing guest judges will provide additional excitement.

Unknowns in Raab's formula for success
Catterfeld enthuses: "I'm happy about every show that focuses on music and, in the best sense, live music as well as quality. There are so many exceptional musicians who deserve to be heard. This show is a huge opportunity for all these promising talents, ideally beyond Germany's borders."

Elton can't resist a quip: "If anyone is wondering what qualifies me for this - I'll put it this way: I'm the unknown in Raab's ESC success formula! And success is always teamwork. Because whether it's Istanbul, Oslo or Düsseldorf - I've been there everywhere. Doesn't have to mean anything, I'm just saying."

In live shows on February 14, 15 and 22 on RTL & RTL+ and on March 1 on ARD, the best act for the big ESC final on May 17 will be found. Germany does not have to take part in either of the two qualifying rounds the week before, as it is one of the big payers along with Great Britain, Italy, France and Spain. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
