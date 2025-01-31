Overnight, rescue workers with boats and divers searched feverishly for survivors in the icy waters of the Potomac River - but without success. According to the authorities, more than two dozen dead bodies were pulled from the water in the first few hours after the accident. According to US media, more bodies were later recovered - more than 40 in total so far. Emergency services expressed confidence that they would be able to recover all the bodies in the end. However, this could take longer due to adverse conditions and the search in a large underwater area.