Lieserschlucht closed to traffic for months

Challenging construction work in the gorge

In June, one side of the B99 will be open to traffic in the direction of Seeboden, and the closure will be lifted completely in the summer months of July, August and September. "We have taken the greatest possible account of local needs in the construction schedule. However, building in the gorge is technically very challenging. We have to ask the local population and businesses for their understanding," says Martin Gruber, Head of Road Construction, and emphasizes: "In return, you will get a safe cycle connection through the Lieserschlucht gorge that you have been longing for for decades and a cycle path that is unique in Austria."