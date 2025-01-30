Strasser against coach
DSV boss reacts to angry outburst: “The fact is …”
DSV Alpine Director Wolfgang Maier has commented on Linus Straßer's angry outburst after the slalom in Schladming. He tried to calm the situation down and made it clear: "The fact is that we didn't handle the situation well. The course setting was not successful."
Maier showed understanding for the criticism that Straße had voiced immediately after the race. However, the DSV boss also tried to put things into perspective: "Linus calmed down over the course of the evening, that was clear for everyone to see in the later interviews. He is a special athlete, very reflective. I can completely understand what he said in the first emotional moment," Maier explained to "Eurosport".
"It's a really stupid situation to be giving an interview right now. I'm not doing my coach any good," said an annoyed Straßer after the race, adding: "If you already have the advantage and then give it away like that ... but so be it." Maier also sees a missed opportunity and emphasizes: "The fact is that we didn't do a good job. The course setting was not successful."
"Completely inappropriate"
However, it is not fair to only point the finger at coach Stefan Kogler. "It's not beneficial for the team to reproach each other now or to blame individuals for something that we didn't manage well as a collective," warned Maier.
The 64-year-old is therefore clearly defending Kogler: "I think harsh words in the media or even calls for the coach to be sacked are completely inappropriate."
