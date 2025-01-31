Bregenz fights for the semi-finals in Wolfsberg

If you want to win a game, you have to score a goal. And to do that you have to take a little risk," says SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker ahead of today's quarter-final duel in the ÖFB Cup at Wolfsberger AC, where the second division side from the Ländle will go into the game as clear underdogs against the Bundesliga side. Nevertheless, the provincial capital team will not be hiding in the Lavanttal Arena, as that would go against the coach's philosophy. "We have a lot of respect, but no fear," the Belgian makes clear, "we have a plan in place."