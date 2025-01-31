In the ÖFB Cup
Bregenz fights for the semi-finals in Wolfsberg
The first highlight of the season for SW Bregenz, the second division team from the Ländle, plays today in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals at Bundesliga club Wolfsberger AC. And coach Regi van Acker and his team have no intention of hiding. A surprise can only be achieved with a little risk.
If you want to win a game, you have to score a goal. And to do that you have to take a little risk," says SW Bregenz coach Regi van Acker ahead of today's quarter-final duel in the ÖFB Cup at Wolfsberger AC, where the second division side from the Ländle will go into the game as clear underdogs against the Bundesliga side. Nevertheless, the provincial capital team will not be hiding in the Lavanttal Arena, as that would go against the coach's philosophy. "We have a lot of respect, but no fear," the Belgian makes clear, "we have a plan in place."
And that plan was rehearsed this week - only the third in the Black & Whites' spring preparations. "It was like a championship week, we trained specifically for the game," explained Van Acker. He warns against the home side's offense in particular. "They have a very dangerous player in Thierno Ballo and an experienced center forward in Markus Pink. There's a lot of quality in the team."
Bregenz have already had to contend with the Bundesliga tempo that the Carinthians will bring to the pitch during this preparation. "We noticed that in the test against Altach, where we had problems in the early stages," said the SW coach, "that can't happen to us today - this is no longer a preparation game."
Van Acker still knows his coaching counterpart Dietmar Kühbauer from his first stint in Bregenz around 20 years ago, and he remembers him well. "He played for Mattersburg back then and had an incredible mentality. And he's now passing that on to his team as coach," says the 69-year-old, "but we'll also bring that mentality to the game."
Everyone on board
The entire squad made the trip to Wolfsberg, including new signings Vasilije Delibasic and Nicolas Rossi, albeit in the stands. "That's important for their integration, so they can experience something big with us right away," explains Van Acker. The convalescing defender Stefan Umjenovic will also be in the stadium. And Adriel and Anteo Fetahu, who have been struggling recently, will also be fit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.