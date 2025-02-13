Andreas Dorau: “I like to work my way through Vienna”

How did you come up with this idea? You could just as easily make an album called "Hamburg", "Bremen" or "Kiel".

Several things come together here. For one thing, I worked on a Lübeck city map in the past - there were a lot of Hamburg artists involved and Lübeck has more money for funding than Hamburg. There were three of us working on the project and when we started looking at Lübeck, we realized that there was a lot that wasn't included in the conventional city guides about what makes a city like this special. That's why I wanted to do something similar about a larger city. Then the following happened: I was sitting with two good friends one afternoon at around 2 p.m., so it wasn't a crazy idea, and they were complaining that they would never get interviews as artists. I told them that nowadays you need a selling point for your product and it occurred to me that you could use a city for it. It just burst out of me and because I thought my idea was so good, I sort of stole it from them again. I find Vienna fascinating in a strange way. I like to work my way through it.