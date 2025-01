ÖFB Cup: WAC vs SW Bregenz – 20.30 LIVE

Anything other than a home win for the WAC over the Vorarlberg side would be a surprise today. Nevertheless, coach Dietmar Kühbauer warned: "Of course, our big goal is to advance to the next round and we are also aware that we are the favorites. Nevertheless, we need a good performance, because Bregenz aren't coming to Wolfsberg just to play along. If we play as a team and do what we set out to do, then I'm confident that we can advance to the semi-finals," said the Burgenland native.