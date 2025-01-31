Hilfswerk takes stock: customers confirm course

Development with challenges

High quality standards are the top priority, while at the same time the simplification of processes is being driven forward through increased digitalization. From 2025, documentation will be digitalized and services will be recorded digitally instead of in a physical folder. Despite the positive development, the shortage of skilled workers remains a challenge; the Hilfswerk has been able to maintain its staffing levels with only minimal fluctuations, but it is also clear that this will not be enough in the future.