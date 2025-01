“Don’t look like that!” Bayern’s Eberl attacks reporter

Top clubs interested in Tel

Eberl then continued. "We spoke in December, when Mathys said he wanted to assert himself. Now he has said he would like to leave. And now we have to think about what we do and how we do it." Numerous clubs from the Bundesliga and other European countries are reportedly courting Tel, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all said to be interested in the 19-year-old Frenchman. For Bayern, however, a loan is apparently the only option.