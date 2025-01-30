Blue savings hammer: “All that remains of ORF is a skeleton”

Impending end for domestic TV productions

Now Lothar Lockl, head of the Green Foundation Council, has also come forward with an urgent warning: "If this happens, we will no longer be able to maintain the usual scope of services. Then all that will be left of ORF will be a skeleton!" A tough 325 million savings package is already being implemented over the next few years. Additional cuts would result in program cuts. Austrian episodes of Tatort, Universum and Bergdoktor as well as sports coverage and the broadcast of Star Night would be called into question.