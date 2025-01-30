After asylum decision
Merkel criticizes CDU, AfD dreams of coalition
The AfD speaks of a "historic moment" after a CDU/CSU bill was passed in the Bundestag for the first time with the help of votes from the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany. As reported, the five-point plan includes the comprehensive rejection of asylum seekers at Germany's borders. The outrage among the other parties and the Central Council of Jews is enormous. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also sharply criticized the cooperation between her CDU/CSU colleagues and the AfD.
In a statement published on Thursday, Merkel emphasized that she believed CDU leader Friedrich Merz's position from November that majorities should only be sought with centrist parties was correct. "This proposal and the stance associated with it were an expression of great national political responsibility, which I fully support," Merkel explained. However, she added: "I believe it is wrong to no longer feel bound by this proposal and thus, for the first time, to allow a majority with the votes of the AfD in a vote in the German Bundestag on January 29, 2025."
Merkel against "tactical maneuvers"
Merkel warned that "all democratic parties must work together across party political boundaries, not as tactical maneuvers, but honestly, moderately and on the basis of applicable European law, to do everything possible to prevent such horrific attacks in the future, such as the recent attacks in Magdeburg shortly before Christmas and a few days ago in Aschaffenburg".
Merz defended his maneuver and emphasized: "We have now introduced what we think is right into the Bundestag and have also received a majority for it." The CDU/CSU had not coordinated the motion with the AfD. "Cooperation is cooperation and not putting it to a vote where others then agree or disagree," said Merz. However, this is a departure from his position in November. At that time, the opposition leader had emphasized that he would not introduce any bills in which the AfD could play the role of majority procurer.
AfD already dreaming of coalition with CDU/CSU
While the SPD, Greens and Left Party are outraged that the CDU/CSU tabled its asylum application despite knowing that it would not get a majority with other centrist parties, the AfD is already dreaming of a joint government with the CDU/CSU. "We are ready for all parties that mean well for Germany. That has always been our position. Just as we do with legislative proposals," said co-party leader Tino Chrupalla on RTL/ntv's "Frühstart".
However, a joint coalition would depend on whether it was led by Merz. "It will be difficult to work together under a Chancellor Merz who insults the AfD as rabble." Merz is a politician from yesterday, said Chrupalla. "He is the Joe Biden of Germany. I don't believe that Mr. Merz will be making big politics here in Germany for much longer," Chrupalla predicted.
