Merkel criticizes CDU, AfD dreams of coalition

Merz defended his maneuver and emphasized: "We have now introduced what we think is right into the Bundestag and have also received a majority for it." The CDU/CSU had not coordinated the motion with the AfD. "Cooperation is cooperation and not putting it to a vote where others then agree or disagree," said Merz. However, this is a departure from his position in November. At that time, the opposition leader had emphasized that he would not introduce any bills in which the AfD could play the role of majority procurer.