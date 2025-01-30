Alcohol ban zone
Vienna’s Jonas-Platz “dry” from February 7
The announced alcohol ban on Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf is taking shape. It will apply from February 7, announced Mayor Michael Ludwig and district head Georg Papai. The ban also applies in some adjacent areas, for which there are also exceptions.
One week after the announcement of a new, second alcohol ban zone for Vienna - alcohol consumption has also been prohibited in open spaces on Praterstern for five years - the plans for the future regulation on Franz-Jonas-Platz are becoming more concrete. The ban will come into force on February 7, and signs and information will be put up the day before.
"Anyone who breaks the rules must expect consequences"
Ludwig and Papai promise that the ban will be enforced from the very first day. The police are primarily responsible for this. However, the city's "Vienna Operations Team" will provide support, and the enforcement of the ordinance will be accompanied by teams of social workers from the city. Ludwig insists on "the Viennese house rules": "Anyone who breaks the rules must expect consequences. It is unacceptable for individuals to disregard the general rules in our city and thereby restrict other people. As mayor, I will not allow that."
The alcohol ban means that anyone found with beer, wine or spirits is committing an administrative offense. However, customers of bars and snack stands as well as market stalls are exempt. The police are therefore allowed to check cans, bottles and the like and confiscate and destroy alcoholic drinks. Papai was convinced that the measures "will make Franz-Jonas-Platz and the area around the station more attractive."
Adjacent open spaces will also become a prohibited zone
After the announcement, doubts were raised as to whether the alcohol ban would work. The assumption was that drunks would move to other open spaces, such as in front of St. Jacob's Church. It is unclear whether this is the city's response to criticism or whether it was planned this way from the outset, but the fact is that the alcohol ban also applies in parts of Schloßhofer Straße, Rechte Nordbahnstraße, Pius-Parsch-Platz, the green area along the railroad embankment and in the Franklinstraße pedestrian zone.
City Hall currently sees no immediate reason for a weapons ban zone, as is the case at Praterstern in addition to the alcohol ban and also at Reumannplatz and Keplerplatz. Ludwig emphasized, however, that his demand for an Austria-wide ban on carrying knives - the ÖVP and Greens were never able to agree on a corresponding federal law during their time in coalition - has not changed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.