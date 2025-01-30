Jennifer Love Hewitt
“Everything has always been about my breasts”
After being discovered through the sitcom "Party of Five", Jennifer Love Hewitt made her worldwide breakthrough in 1997 with the film "I Know What You Did Last Summer". From today's perspective, the now 45-year-old sees her success at the time from a completely new and critical perspective, as she has now revealed in Mayim Bialik's podcast.
"I was sexualized by Hollywood as a teenager," Jennifer Love Hewitt explained - and added: "Everything was always about my breasts."
"Men joked about my breasts"
According to Hewitt, this began when she was 16, "when grown men openly joked about my breasts on a talk show". She simply accepted it at the time "because it was completely acceptable as part of the culture at the time".
But looking back, Hewitt is stunned by what she had to listen to as a teenager: "On TV in front of millions, someone joked: 'I know what your breasts did last summer'. Everyone watching laughed. I laughed along because it was apparently funny."
Couldn't relate to the term sex symbol
Hewitt explains that she was too innocent to understand her sexualization. Unlike other child stars, she grew up very sheltered: "My mother watched over me and protected me from the Hollywood party scene." When she became a sex symbol, she didn't even understand what it meant: "I didn't even know the meaning of 'being sexy'!"
It wasn't until she was in her 30s, when she became a mother herself, that she reviewed everything: "I was shocked at what was allowed or considered acceptable back then - in contrast to today."
"Just cried for weeks"
When she got her role in "I Know What You Did Last Summer" at 17, it was the first time she wore body-hugging outfits. The fact that only her breasts played the leading role afterwards made her angry: "I was in a really good horror movie and had hoped that people would say afterwards: 'She's a really good actress'. And it was all about the movie poster with my breasts. I just cried for weeks."
For a subsequent photo shoot for the men's magazine "Maxim", the 19-year-old was persuaded to be photographed wearing just a sports bra. She still remembers an encounter with a male fan of college age who wanted her to sign the "Maxim" cover: "The guy said with a grin that he had even taken the magazine with him on his vacation the week before. I laughed, but didn't know what he meant at the time."
Now, of course, she knows what he was alluding to: "That was pretty disgusting!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.