“Everything has always been about my breasts”

When she got her role in "I Know What You Did Last Summer" at 17, it was the first time she wore body-hugging outfits. The fact that only her breasts played the leading role afterwards made her angry: "I was in a really good horror movie and had hoped that people would say afterwards: 'She's a really good actress'. And it was all about the movie poster with my breasts. I just cried for weeks."