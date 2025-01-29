Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scare before kick-off

ManCity shirt stand goes up in flames

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 20:45

Before Manchester City's important Champions League match against FC Brugge, there is a scary moment for stadium visitors: a kiosk selling merchandise outside the Etihad Stadium burns down.

0 Kommentare

Pictures showed high flames and smoke rising from a merchandise kiosk near the players' entrance to the Etihad Stadium. The cause of the fire was initially unknown.

(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CL match to be kicked off on schedule
Security forces immediately cordoned off the area. Some spectators reportedly had to wait a little longer before being allowed into the stadium. The fire is said to have started at around 6 pm. However, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The match was due to kick off as planned at 9pm. However, some events on the west side of the stadium, including a reception for the new players, had to be canceled for safety reasons, according to City.

Everything is at stake for Manchester City in the final game of the group stage. Pep Guardiola's team, which has been subject to strong fluctuations in form this season, is only 25th in the table. City absolutely need a win against Brugge to reach the top 24 and thus the play-off phase and avoid an early exit from the top flight.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf