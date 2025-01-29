Scare before kick-off
ManCity shirt stand goes up in flames
Before Manchester City's important Champions League match against FC Brugge, there is a scary moment for stadium visitors: a kiosk selling merchandise outside the Etihad Stadium burns down.
Pictures showed high flames and smoke rising from a merchandise kiosk near the players' entrance to the Etihad Stadium. The cause of the fire was initially unknown.
CL match to be kicked off on schedule
Security forces immediately cordoned off the area. Some spectators reportedly had to wait a little longer before being allowed into the stadium. The fire is said to have started at around 6 pm. However, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The match was due to kick off as planned at 9pm. However, some events on the west side of the stadium, including a reception for the new players, had to be canceled for safety reasons, according to City.
Everything is at stake for Manchester City in the final game of the group stage. Pep Guardiola's team, which has been subject to strong fluctuations in form this season, is only 25th in the table. City absolutely need a win against Brugge to reach the top 24 and thus the play-off phase and avoid an early exit from the top flight.
