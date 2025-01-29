ManCity shirt stand goes up in flames

CL match to be kicked off on schedule

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area. Some spectators reportedly had to wait a little longer before being allowed into the stadium. The fire is said to have started at around 6 pm. However, the firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The match was due to kick off as planned at 9pm. However, some events on the west side of the stadium, including a reception for the new players, had to be canceled for safety reasons, according to City.