Tough talks on bank levy and chambers
Contrary to announcements, the FPÖ did not present anything on the bank levy at the major round of negotiations on Wednesday. However, this has not been canceled. Negotiations are to continue in a small group in the evening.
The FPÖ is running for cover on the sensitive issue of the bank levy, which it brought up itself. The hot potato was not touched in the large negotiating round of the steering group on Wednesday morning. Contrary to their announcements, the Freedom Party did not present the People's Party with a concrete model for a bank tax.
FPÖ finds it difficult to assert itself against ÖVP
However, the bank levy has not been canceled. "There is a list of points in the budget and tax group, such as a bank levy or the abolition of the chamber levy, which are now being negotiated step by step," according to the FPÖ. As the "Krone" has learned, a small extra round is to meet in the evening. The ÖVP has so far apparently successfully resisted a broad-based bank levy.
Meanwhile, the SPÖ, together with the Chamber of Labor and the Federation of Trade Unions, is intervening strongly. The AK and ÖGB have presented calculations according to which one billion each should come from the banks by 2029 via an increase in tax rates and a special contribution. In the past three years alone, Austrian banks have made a total profit of almost 30 billion euros, calculated ÖGB Federal Managing Director Helene Schuberth.
At the same time, branches have been closed and staff cut. And above all: if taxpayers had not bailed out the banks during the financial crisis, the national debt would now be ten billion euros lower. Furthermore, citizens would have helped out the banks with guarantees during the coronavirus pandemic. And on top of that, the banks would have been slow to pass on falling interest rates to customers.
ÖVP has both feet on the brakes
The ÖVP, on the other hand, speaks of a "populist discussion". It is trying to reduce the whole thing to a minimum and is talking about a one-off solidarity levy that is to be parked in a fund to support small businesses and house builders. They are open to "better framework conditions for house builders, savers and companies that need loans - without burdening credit financing", they say.
If there is a rapprochement at executive level on Wednesday evening, there could be a joint press conference on Thursday. If the critical points remain unresolved, solo appearances are possible.
