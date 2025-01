Association sues psychiatrist who collects castles

The non-opening of a coffee house is causing the waters to rise between the Kastellverein Sulz and the current owner of the building, Sigurd Hochfellner. In the summer of 2018, the respected Carinthian specialist in neurology and psychiatry, who owns several historic buildings in Austria, acquired the neoclassical building in the district of Güssing for a reported price of 15,000 euros. The initially good relationship between the two parties has now developed into a legal battle.