More and more finds
Rare spider species keeps Carinthian towns on tenterhooks
Rare immigrants are currently making themselves at home in apartments in Villach and Klagenfurt. A young student discovered a specimen and lovingly looked after "Nosti" before the eight-legged creature was taken to the Happ reptile zoo.
While some people are panicking, others are caring for the eight-legged immigrants. Like Marie-Kristin Lendler. "I saw them crawling at the window out of the corner of my eye and was naturally scared at first because of their size," says the Villach native (22), who studies and lives in Klagenfurt, to the "Krone" newspaper. But somehow the spider also looked familiar to her: "I remembered a TikTok video from Germany about a new species of spider that I had seen. Then I did some research on the internet and discovered it to be a Nosferatu spider." A species whose markings on its front body resemble a black and white vampire skull (hence Nosferatu; Romanian for vampire).
In Carinthia for two years
"They come from west-central Europe and are mainly native to France and Spain. Non-toxic, non-aggressive - a bite is like a gel sting. It was only around two years ago that the first reports were made in Carinthia," says Helga Happ, manager of the reptile zoo of the same name in Klagenfurt.
However, the expert reports a curious fact to the "Krone" newspaper: "All but one of the other reports come from Klagenfurt, specifically from Waidmannsdorf. In the past two days alone, more than 15 tenants from here have called about a Nosferatu." Just like Marie-Kristin, who spent the whole night looking after the spider, which was locked up in a grape container with air holes, regularly checking on it and carrying it to Helga Happ in the morning.
"That was a very stressful ten-minute walk. I didn't want to lose her, I didn't want anything to happen to her. 'Nosti' and I have practically formed a bond. And I will definitely visit her at the reptile zoo." Because this is where Helga Happ is giving her a new home.
