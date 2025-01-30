Rare spider species keeps Carinthian towns on tenterhooks

While some people are panicking, others are caring for the eight-legged immigrants. Like Marie-Kristin Lendler. "I saw them crawling at the window out of the corner of my eye and was naturally scared at first because of their size," says the Villach native (22), who studies and lives in Klagenfurt, to the "Krone" newspaper. But somehow the spider also looked familiar to her: "I remembered a TikTok video from Germany about a new species of spider that I had seen. Then I did some research on the internet and discovered it to be a Nosferatu spider." A species whose markings on its front body resemble a black and white vampire skull (hence Nosferatu; Romanian for vampire).