Comment of the day
“Politicians should set an example!”
For the "Comment of the day" series, the Community editorial team selects what it considers to be the most interesting comment from readers and presents it in a special article. Today we would like to recommend a comment from our reader Moni61 on the current culture of debate in politics.
If politicians didn't abuse and insult each other like this during election campaigns and parliamentary sessions, they wouldn't have to turn 180 later on. Everyone should think about their choice of words beforehand so that they don't have to grovel. And by that I mean all politicians of all parties. They should show the population how to respect each other despite differences of opinion. Then perhaps the coexistence of the different inhabitants of our country would work better. Politicians should set an example.
Defamation, insults and irreverent statements are unfortunately not just a rarity during election campaigns between different parties. The tone in politics seems to be getting rougher and rougher. At a time when we keep hearing about divisions in society, it would be all the more important for our political staff to act as role models and show that it is possible to treat each other with respect across party lines. After all, this is the only way to work together. And in the end, that is exactly what the focus should be on. Do you see it the same way?
