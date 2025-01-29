“Politicians should set an example!”

Defamation, insults and irreverent statements are unfortunately not just a rarity during election campaigns between different parties. The tone in politics seems to be getting rougher and rougher. At a time when we keep hearing about divisions in society, it would be all the more important for our political staff to act as role models and show that it is possible to treat each other with respect across party lines. After all, this is the only way to work together. And in the end, that is exactly what the focus should be on. Do you see it the same way?