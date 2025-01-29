"He enjoyed it"
US Secretary Kennedy Jr. put chicks in blender
Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a good choice for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services? His cousin and daughter of former President John F. Kennedy has a clear opinion on the matter: "He lacks any relevant experience," explained Caroline Kennedy, sharing a disturbing anecdote: he used to put mice and chicks in the blender. "He enjoyed it," she says of her cousin.
In the government team of the new US President Donald Trump, Kennedy is probably one of the most behaviorally conspicuous members - and that with really strong competition. The future health minister repeatedly causes a stir with his confused statements. He trivializes heroin, is against vaccination and declared that a worm had eaten part of his brain. Many critics are therefore unsure whether he is the perfect choice for the portfolio.
Here Caroline Kennedy reads out her letter:
Vaccination opponent had own children vaccinated
One of them is his own cousin. "Bobby is addicted to attention and power," she explained in a letter to the US Senate, explaining why they should not confirm him as minister. He is also a hypocrite: while he vaccinates his own children, he advises other parents against vaccines.
Her cousin is a "predator"
Kennedy is a "predator", she continued. She described one particularly disturbing observation: "He enjoyed showing off by putting chicken chicks and mice in the blender to feed his hawks - often a perverse scene of desperation and violence." He is also a charismatic personality who knows perfectly how to influence others with his charisma, take risks and break rules.
Caroline Kennedy is the current ambassador of Australia, she is a lawyer and author. She is the eldest and only living child of former US President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.