"Enemies of the people"
Trump wants more influencers instead of “old media”
US President Donald Trump's new administration wants to change the way the White House deals with the media. Influencers, TikTok creators, bloggers, podcasters and reporters from non-traditional media are to be given a place there in future.
Mainstream media, which she described as "old media", no longer have the reach they used to, explained Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. Instead, many Americans were using "new media". In her first press briefing, where journalists crowded close together, Trump's spokeswoman already gave a foretaste of the new course.
Among others, she welcomed a reporter from the right-wing populist portal Breitbart, which spreads a lot of fake news, into the room and let him ask one of the first questions. Leavitt spoke of a "revolutionary media approach".
Is the ultimate flood of fake news coming?
Trump's approach to the media has always been ambivalent. On the one hand, the Republican president is much more accessible to journalists than his predecessor Joe Biden. Trump constantly gives long press conferences, answers reporters' questions at every possible opportunity and noticeably enjoys the media attention. This was already the case during his first term in office (2017 to 2021).
On the other hand, he significantly restricted the official access of press representatives to his events during the election campaign, bypassed mainstream media in many places and increasingly gave interviews to politically sympathetic bloggers and podcasters in order to get his messages across to voters. For years, Trump has also made intensive use of social media - in his first term of office, Twitter and, in particular, the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded.
Trump wants to revoke the license of unwelcome broadcasters
For years, Trump has railed against journalists at public events, particularly at campaign rallies, usually to great jeers from his supporters. He regularly refers to the media as "enemies of the people", regularly accuses reporters of spreading nothing but lies and wants to revoke the licenses of disagreeable broadcasters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.