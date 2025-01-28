VW plants to China in response to Trump’s threat?

Adapted China strategy

Blume said of business in China that the market there had changed structurally. "Competition is immense, many new automotive companies have entered the market." For this reason, Volkswagen set about adapting its China strategy a good two years ago - "in particular, to do more business in China, software, development services, but also to enter into partnerships". The aim is to be competitive with e-cars in the medium term. "We are still competitive with combustion engines and hybrids." It is about a structural change in the business. "But we continue to see prospects in China in the future - it is the largest automotive market in the world."