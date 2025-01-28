China AI DeepSeek sends Wall Street into a panic

Smaller database than the competition

According to DeepSeek, the new AI is based on a significantly smaller database than the competition. The company used Nvidia's AI chips from the "H800" model series to train the "R1" predecessor "V3", which was released a few weeks ago. This is a slimmed-down version of the processors available in the West, which is not subject to the US embargo on technology exports to China. Nevertheless, both "V3" and its successor "R1", which is only a few days old, could compete with rivals such as ChatGPT from OpenAI or "Llama" from Facebook parent company Meta.