Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Partly 50 centimeters

Tyrol warns: Lots of snow, great avalanche danger

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 18:26

Please be careful! Due to the forecast amount of fresh snow of over 50 centimetres in places, the avalanche warning service has issued the second-highest avalanche danger level (level 4 - high avalanche danger) above the tree line for parts of the province from Tuesday. 

0 Kommentare

The main areas affected are the west of North Tyrol, the regions along the main Alpine ridge and the western regions of East Tyrol. The avalanche danger in all other regions of Tyrol is partly at level 3 (considerable avalanche danger) or level 2 (moderate avalanche danger).

Zitat Icon

Winter is returning with lots of fresh snow and sometimes strong winds, which are known to be the master builders of avalanches

Sicherheits-Landesrätin Astrid Mair

Accordingly, the Provincial Councillor for Safety Astrid Mair, together with the avalanche warning service of the province of Tyrol, is appealing for extreme caution away from secured pistes.

Wind exacerbates the situation
"Winter is returning with lots of fresh snow and sometimes strong winds, which are known to be the master builders of avalanches. That's why I'm urging people to exercise the greatest possible restraint, plan their tours carefully and stay on secured pistes in the coming days - especially in the particularly critical regions," emphasizes the Provincial Councillor.

Danger increases during the afternoon
Patrick Nairz from the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service explains: "The danger is considerable in the morning above the tree line, i.e. level 3 on the five-point danger scale. In the afternoon, the danger then rises to danger level 4, i.e. high avalanche danger, in the regions with lots of fresh snow. We then expect increased spontaneous avalanche activity."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf