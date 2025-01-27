Partly 50 centimeters
Tyrol warns: Lots of snow, great avalanche danger
Please be careful! Due to the forecast amount of fresh snow of over 50 centimetres in places, the avalanche warning service has issued the second-highest avalanche danger level (level 4 - high avalanche danger) above the tree line for parts of the province from Tuesday.
The main areas affected are the west of North Tyrol, the regions along the main Alpine ridge and the western regions of East Tyrol. The avalanche danger in all other regions of Tyrol is partly at level 3 (considerable avalanche danger) or level 2 (moderate avalanche danger).
Winter is returning with lots of fresh snow and sometimes strong winds, which are known to be the master builders of avalanches
Sicherheits-Landesrätin Astrid Mair
Accordingly, the Provincial Councillor for Safety Astrid Mair, together with the avalanche warning service of the province of Tyrol, is appealing for extreme caution away from secured pistes.
Wind exacerbates the situation
"Winter is returning with lots of fresh snow and sometimes strong winds, which are known to be the master builders of avalanches. That's why I'm urging people to exercise the greatest possible restraint, plan their tours carefully and stay on secured pistes in the coming days - especially in the particularly critical regions," emphasizes the Provincial Councillor.
Danger increases during the afternoon
Patrick Nairz from the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service explains: "The danger is considerable in the morning above the tree line, i.e. level 3 on the five-point danger scale. In the afternoon, the danger then rises to danger level 4, i.e. high avalanche danger, in the regions with lots of fresh snow. We then expect increased spontaneous avalanche activity."
