Spaghetti and red wine between runs

First-time winner? Of course Grogl knows off the top of his head. "Alberto Tomba! He was still a real showman," the legendary OC boss recalls the legendary style of "Tomba, la bomba". "He never stayed with the Italians, but always at the Sporthotel Royer. As the story goes, after the first round he always went to his room, had spaghetti brought in, a glass of red wine with it - and then it was off to the second round," laughs Grogl. Unimaginable today. "Or Bode Miller, who came with his huge camper van. He even let me look inside once. He even had a dog with him. And the camper was so big that there was often no room for him."