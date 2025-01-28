Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Schladming highlights

Spaghetti and red wine between runs

Nachrichten
28.01.2025 12:00

When the World Cup races are held in Schladming, he brings back many memories: Hans Grogl. The decades-long head organizer of the Nightrace can now sit back and relax in retirement - and share a few humorous tidbits.

0 Kommentare

It has been 40 long years since Hans Grogl took over the organization of the races in Schladming in 1985 as the then president. A very different time, as the now 72-year-old remembers. "Schladming was a village back then. Everything changed with the 1982 World Ski Championships here and in Haus." Of course, the annual Nightrace - now the most famous night slalom in the world, which took place on the Planai for the first time in 1997 - also followed.

Alberto Tomba, first winner of the 1997 Nightrace. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Alberto Tomba, first winner of the 1997 Nightrace.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

First-time winner? Of course Grogl knows off the top of his head. "Alberto Tomba! He was still a real showman," the legendary OC boss recalls the legendary style of "Tomba, la bomba". "He never stayed with the Italians, but always at the Sporthotel Royer. As the story goes, after the first round he always went to his room, had spaghetti brought in, a glass of red wine with it - and then it was off to the second round," laughs Grogl. Unimaginable today. "Or Bode Miller, who came with his huge camper van. He even let me look inside once. He even had a dog with him. And the camper was so big that there was often no room for him."

Benni Raich, Mario Matt and the dancers from Schladming. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Benni Raich, Mario Matt and the dancers from Schladming.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Miller's camper at the parking lot of the Sporthotel Royer. (Bild: Pail Sepp/KRONEN ZEITUNG)
Miller's camper at the parking lot of the Sporthotel Royer.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/KRONEN ZEITUNG)

The show was one of the secrets of the magic surrounding the Nightrace. Grogl once had dancers dressed in airy clothes perform at the start number draw - a relic from another era. "But the Japanese, who were waiting for their number, took 200 photos," laughs Mr. Nightrace, who has now handed over all the agendas in the OC team to Andreas Schwab and Co, who have been on the same team as Grogl for decades. "It's all in good hands. I'm still using my contacts a little for the charity events."

Grogl handed over to Andreas Schwab as head of the organizing committee in 2023. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Grogl handed over to Andreas Schwab as head of the organizing committee in 2023.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Grogl received the 2022 Sporthilfe award for his life's work from former ÖSV boss Peter Schröcksnadel. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Grogl received the 2022 Sporthilfe award for his life's work from former ÖSV boss Peter Schröcksnadel.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"Many people don't understand that here"
Grogl still has many contacts. As one of the few Austrians, the Schladming native also received a diploma from FIS boss Johan Eliasch as an honorary member of the Technical Delegates in the World Ski Federation. Under ski boss Eliasch, the actual "corona idea" of holding two races in a row on the Planai was also established in Schladming. Grogl is honest about the controversial decision. "First of all: hats off to the giant slalom racers, they are world class! I also understand the decision-makers' justification of increased income from TV broadcasts, overnight stays and so on. But something is missing in my heart! The slalom no longer on Tuesday? Something of its uniqueness has been lost. Many people here don't understand that."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf