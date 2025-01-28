Schladming highlights
Spaghetti and red wine between runs
When the World Cup races are held in Schladming, he brings back many memories: Hans Grogl. The decades-long head organizer of the Nightrace can now sit back and relax in retirement - and share a few humorous tidbits.
It has been 40 long years since Hans Grogl took over the organization of the races in Schladming in 1985 as the then president. A very different time, as the now 72-year-old remembers. "Schladming was a village back then. Everything changed with the 1982 World Ski Championships here and in Haus." Of course, the annual Nightrace - now the most famous night slalom in the world, which took place on the Planai for the first time in 1997 - also followed.
First-time winner? Of course Grogl knows off the top of his head. "Alberto Tomba! He was still a real showman," the legendary OC boss recalls the legendary style of "Tomba, la bomba". "He never stayed with the Italians, but always at the Sporthotel Royer. As the story goes, after the first round he always went to his room, had spaghetti brought in, a glass of red wine with it - and then it was off to the second round," laughs Grogl. Unimaginable today. "Or Bode Miller, who came with his huge camper van. He even let me look inside once. He even had a dog with him. And the camper was so big that there was often no room for him."
The show was one of the secrets of the magic surrounding the Nightrace. Grogl once had dancers dressed in airy clothes perform at the start number draw - a relic from another era. "But the Japanese, who were waiting for their number, took 200 photos," laughs Mr. Nightrace, who has now handed over all the agendas in the OC team to Andreas Schwab and Co, who have been on the same team as Grogl for decades. "It's all in good hands. I'm still using my contacts a little for the charity events."
"Many people don't understand that here"
Grogl still has many contacts. As one of the few Austrians, the Schladming native also received a diploma from FIS boss Johan Eliasch as an honorary member of the Technical Delegates in the World Ski Federation. Under ski boss Eliasch, the actual "corona idea" of holding two races in a row on the Planai was also established in Schladming. Grogl is honest about the controversial decision. "First of all: hats off to the giant slalom racers, they are world class! I also understand the decision-makers' justification of increased income from TV broadcasts, overnight stays and so on. But something is missing in my heart! The slalom no longer on Tuesday? Something of its uniqueness has been lost. Many people here don't understand that."
