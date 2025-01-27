First place, but “no hill record” for ÖVP

A solid result. A sentence that could somehow come from any party. It was said by Hikmet Aslan, regional managing director of the Greens. The Green Party had contested 116 municipalities and won 307 seats. His red counterpart Wolfgang Zwander congratulates SPÖ mayors and "successful local parties" - but prefers to comment on the ÖVP's result. He is now trying to drive a wedge between the coalition parties, saying that the ÖVP suffered from the FPÖ's almost nationwide candidacy.