Violence! Cries for help from our kindergartens

"The best educational opportunities for children, good working conditions for employees and a good work-life balance for parents must finally be the focus of political decision-makers," says Korinna Schumann, Vice President and Women's Chair of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB). There is no way around more staff, just as there is no way around standardized training for assistants nationwide. This must be accompanied by smaller group sizes and generally better working conditions in order to make the sector more attractive again, according to the union's demands.