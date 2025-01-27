The next wave of viruses in the country is now rolling in

Mortality higher than with influenza

"In younger, healthy people, the virus usually only causes a kind of cold with a cough and runny nose, but in older people - especially those with previous illnesses in the lungs or cardiovascular system - it can become dangerous. This is also shown by a recent study that was carried out at our hospital and has now been submitted for publication," said Stefan Winkler, Deputy Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine at MedUni Vienna.