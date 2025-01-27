Crash misery: “To blame? I would say …”

"Go home, take off the microcosm of skiing and then start with new motivation," coach Assinger demanded of his protégés. According to his own statement, he almost has his World Championship line-up in his head, but did not want to anticipate the official nomination on February 2nd. Hütter, Venier, Rädler, Ricarda Haaser and Mirjam Puchner would be the logical World Cup skiers. According to Assinger, there will probably be an internal qualification. "The characteristics in Saalbach are very unique with a lot of squat and glide sections," said Assinger. This would play into the hands of Puchner, for example, who has not yet been able to knock on the front door.