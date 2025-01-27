Announcement from Gut-Behrami
Crash misery: “To blame? I would say …”
Lara Gut-Behrami has commented on the current injury plight in the Ski World Cup and explained that she cannot identify a main cause for the series of falls and injuries in the World Cup. Meanwhile, the ÖSV ladies are trying to regain their strength.
After a weekend in Garmisch full of mishaps, bad luck and scratches, Austria's ski aces want to gather their strength. The fact that Cornelia Hütter literally "bit her own backside", as head coach Roland Assinger put it, after the next World Cup setbacks in the form of eighth place and a retirement, was the lesser of two evils. Nina Ortlieb's broken leg, Ariane Rädler's heavy crash and the drama surrounding Tereza Nova overshadowed the Kandahar races.
Assinger wanted to call Ortlieb, who had already undergone successful surgery, on the way home from the World Championship dress rehearsal. "This woman is very tough. I'm a bit lost for words, I honestly don't want to talk much more about it." One thing is clear: In addition to the human tragedy, the Speed World Championship team, which is still not fixed, also lost the reigning vice world champion in the downhill.
The victories of Federica Brignone (downhill) and Lara Gut-Behrami (super-G) faded into the background. Czech skier Tereza Nova is still in an induced coma with head injuries. The helicopter also had to take off for Rädler. According to the ÖSV, however, only because there was no ambulance on site. With a hematoma in the area of her lower back, the Vorarlberg native got off lightly.
Gut-Behrami sees no pattern
Gut-Behrami was unable to identify a main cause for the series of falls and injuries in the World Cup. She cited weather, fatigue, traveling and pressure ("the World Championships are coming"). The Garmisch weekend was no walk in the park. Gut-Behrami said that she experienced different conditions every time over the four days, including training. "It's difficult for the service people. It takes so little, if the ski grabs, you're in the air straight away. Who is to blame? I would almost say nobody." According to her, there is no need to draw a line. "We all need to be more aware of how difficult it is."
In sporting terms, the ÖSV draught horses were stingy with top placings in the month before the home spectacle. In six speed races, there was only one podium finish by Stephanie Venier (2nd in St. Anton). The fact that they have gradually moved away from the podium recently does not (yet) alarm the athletes. "If the top form is there for the World Championships, I won't say no. Now we have a few more days in which we can prepare really well. Then it counts," reassured Venier, who finished ninth in the super-G on Sunday and is still the best local athlete.
Hütter emphasizes forward mentality
Hütter is also building on her two (early) wins of the season and a fundamentally good feeling. There is no alternative for her to focus on the positive. "I can't bury myself in the ground and bury my head in the sand. I have to keep going," said the Styrian. "We'll draw up a plan, we'll follow it through and then we'll go to Saalbach ready." She did not want to reveal any details about her plan. She is now looking forward to "a few days without ski boots".
"Go home, take off the microcosm of skiing and then start with new motivation," coach Assinger demanded of his protégés. According to his own statement, he almost has his World Championship line-up in his head, but did not want to anticipate the official nomination on February 2nd. Hütter, Venier, Rädler, Ricarda Haaser and Mirjam Puchner would be the logical World Cup skiers. According to Assinger, there will probably be an internal qualification. "The characteristics in Saalbach are very unique with a lot of squat and glide sections," said Assinger. This would play into the hands of Puchner, for example, who has not yet been able to knock on the front door.
